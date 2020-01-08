Ghana: Improve Varsities Sports Infrastructure ... GUSA Tells Govt

The 26th Ghana University Sports Association (GUSA) games were officially opened at the University of Ghana, Legon, Accra on Monday.

The event provides a huge sports platform for university students exhibit their talents in sports and contribute to sports development in the country.

Officially opening the games, GUSA President, Dr Charles Dumfeh tasked athletes to take advantage of the platform to showcase their talents to the whole country.

He called on government to build sports infrastructure at university campuses to help in grooming talents discovered from the games.

He added that it was time Ghana follow the examples of other countries with the construction of sports centers of excellence on various university campuses for preparation of sportsmen and women towards international competitions.

Dr Dumfeh indicated the willingness of the UG to host the Federation of Africa Universities Games (FASU 2022) which hosting rights have been awarded to Ghana.

He urged the membership of GUSA to embrace the opportunity to host other African Universities for FASU 2022 as the respective universities and the country at large stand to gain a lot.

Vice Chancellor of UG, Prof. Ebenezer Oduro Owusu said GUSA should aspire to move beyond the scope of competitions and tournaments by making sports sustainable.

"This will culminate in public universities becoming the hub for national teams and elite sports as was the case a few decades ago, "he stated.

Pro Vice-Chancellor, UG Academic and Student Affairs, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo said the University was committed to developing sports in the country.

Prof. Amfo, who doubles as the Chairperson of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) acknowledged the efforts of the organizers in ensuring that the competition starts on a bright note and looked forward for a successful competition.

Dr. Bello Bitugu, co-chair of the LOC urged participants to remain disciplined and play by the rules, adding that, UG has no 'host and win' agenda despite preparing very well to sweep the laurels.

In an exciting football match, UG defeated Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) 3-0 with two goals from Vladimir Vanderpuye and a goal from Buabeng Felix.

In all 11 universities are competing in games including football, volleyball, basketball, netball, badminton and athletics.