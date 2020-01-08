South Africa: Gutsy Proteas Downed By Stoked England

8 January 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

England's victory over the Proteas in the second Test at Newlands gave the series a boost and also sent a reminder that there is still a lot of work to do in South African cricket before the men's national team are a force in the game again.

England 269 (Ollie Pope 61*) and 391 for 8 (Dominic Sibley 133, Joe Root 61, Ben Stokes 72) beat South Africa 223 (Dean Elgar 88, Rassie van der Dussen 68, Jimmy Anderson 5-40) and 248 (Pieter Malan 84, Quinton de Kock 50) by 189 runs

After a brief return to winning ways in the first Test at Centurion in December, the Proteas were reminded of their current station in the game after a 189 second Test defeat at Newlands on Tuesday.

The nature of the defeat was encouraging though, if there is such a thing. The Proteas, facing the near-impossible task of scoring 438 to win, toiled deep into the final session of the fifth day before eventually succumbing thanks to an inspired spell of belligerent fast bowling from all-rounder Ben Stokes.

England captain Joe Root celebrates the dismissal Dwaine Pretorius of South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town. (Photo: Gallo Images /...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
External Relations
Sport
Europe and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
More Fatalities as Al-Shabaab Strikes Again in Kenya
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Peaceful Protest in Liberia Ends in Chaos
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.