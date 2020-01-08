South Africa: Gutsy Proteas Downed By Stoked England

analysis

England's victory over the Proteas in the second Test at Newlands gave the series a boost and also sent a reminder that there is still a lot of work to do in South African cricket before the men's national team are a force in the game again.

England 269 (Ollie Pope 61*) and 391 for 8 (Dominic Sibley 133, Joe Root 61, Ben Stokes 72) beat South Africa 223 (Dean Elgar 88, Rassie van der Dussen 68, Jimmy Anderson 5-40) and 248 (Pieter Malan 84, Quinton de Kock 50) by 189 runs

After a brief return to winning ways in the first Test at Centurion in December, the Proteas were reminded of their current station in the game after a 189 second Test defeat at Newlands on Tuesday.

The nature of the defeat was encouraging though, if there is such a thing. The Proteas, facing the near-impossible task of scoring 438 to win, toiled deep into the final session of the fifth day before eventually succumbing thanks to an inspired spell of belligerent fast bowling from all-rounder Ben Stokes.

England captain Joe Root celebrates the dismissal Dwaine Pretorius of South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town.