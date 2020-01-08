Nigeria: Dry Season - Contractors Return to Edo Roads, Resume Construction Works

8 January 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Lawal Sherifat

With the end of the holidays and commencement of dry season, contractors working on major and inner-city road projects across Edo State have returned to site to speed up work on the state government's urban renewal and infrastructural projects.

In a statement, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said a number of the contractors have returned to site after the holidays to take advantage of the dry season to fast track work on road projects across the state.

According to him, "We are hard at work at our urban renewal and infrastructural development programme in the state. That is why we ensured that the contractors working on our roads stayed on site to work on the portions of the road that could be done during the rainy season.

"With the dry season, the contractors have resumed on site this week. Massive construction work is ongoing across the state. If you move around, you would see a lot of earthmoving equipment at work. This is to ensure that the we maximise the dry season to cover a lot of ground and deliver on these projects to Edo people."

"Ekenwan Road axis of the state, the contractor has resumed work close to the University of Benin campus, after finishing work on the drainage late last year. You can also see them on other sites across the state."

He noted that the contractors cannot afford not to be on site because it was the best season for them to work on the projects, adding, "We are very positive that a lot would be done this season. The roads will be fixed and erosion control projects would either continue or new ones would begin soon. These are all geared towards ensuring that we provide the right infrastructure to drive development in communities and cities across the state."

vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Construction
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
More Fatalities as Al-Shabaab Strikes Again in Kenya
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Peaceful Protest in Liberia Ends in Chaos
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.