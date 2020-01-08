Nigeria: Katsina to Vaccinate 10,500 Cattle Against Contagious Pneumonia

8 January 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Daura Local Government Council in Katsina State says it will vaccinate 10,550 cattle against Vontagious Vobine Chloro Pneumonia (CVCP).

Malam Buhari Fago, the Director of Agriculture and Natural Resources of the council, disclosed this during the commencement of the exercise in Daura on Wednesday.

He said the exercise would be conducted across 10 designated centres, adding that the programme will be conducted in the 11 electoral wards in the area for 10 days.

Fago called for cooperation and understanding of livestock owners and other stakeholders throughout the period of the exercise.

He said that the exercise was an annual programme by the state government geared towards improving the health of animals.

The director said the exercise would prevent the animals from diseases as well as promote consumption of hygienic meat.

He added that the council would also vaccinate hundreds of dogs with Anti Rabies vaccine to prevent dogs against the deadly disease.

He urged dog owners especially those who domesticated them for security, interest and other purposes to bring forward their dogs for vaccination.

Fago lauded the effort of the state government for supplying the vaccines and commending the local council for providing the necessary logistics and personnel for the exercise.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that no fewer than 8,565 cattle were vaccinated against the deadly CVCP in Daura local government area in 2018.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Food and Agriculture
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
More Fatalities as Al-Shabaab Strikes Again in Kenya
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Peaceful Protest in Liberia Ends in Chaos
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.