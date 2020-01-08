Nigeria: Osinbajo Committed to Betterment of Nigeria From Grassroot - NANS

8 January 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)

The student union group made the statement on Tuesday when it paid the Vice President a courtesy visit at the State House in Abuja, Nigeria's capital.

NANS praised the Vice President for his commitment to a better Nigeria and for his loyalty to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Led by its Global President, Comrade Danielson Bamidele Akpan, the delegation of Nigerian Students and stakeholders proposed that the Federal Government establishes a programme that will benefit Nigerian students.

Comrade Akpan extolled the Vice President for his exemplary leadership quality, patriotism, loyalty and dedication to the betterment of Nigerians at the grassroot level through the National Social Investment Programme.

He then proposed that for the benefit of Nigerian students, the Nigerian Students Entrepreneurship Programme be established to raise business capital for students who want to venture into business and other vocation.

In response, Prof Osinbajo thanked the delegation for the visit and commended the initiative of the Global President while promising further collaboration between the office of the Vice President and NANS.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

