South Africa: Record Pass Rate for Matrics of 2019

Eastern Cape, North West and KwaZulu-Natal recorded the highest improvements as the national matric pass rate rose to a record 81.3% in 2019. The jump suggests inequalities in education may be reducing, but there are still challenges with the quality of schooling and the many, many students who don't make it to Grade 12.

The matric pass rate continued its steady rise in 2019 as a record 81.3% of students passed, bolstered by significant improvements in "no-fee" schools and those from the Eastern Cape, North West and KwaZulu-Natal, but the results also point to systemic challenges in the education system.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced the 2019 matric results on Tuesday evening in Midrand. President Cyril Ramaphosa said they showed the government's investment in education was yielding results and the gap between rich and poor schools was narrowing.

The overall pass rate has steadily risen from 70.7% in 2015. The real standouts in 2019 were the increases in pass rates in previously poor-performing areas of the country.

Free State was the best performer with a total pass rate of 88.4%, followed by Gauteng at 87.2% and North West at 86.8%. The lowest pass rates were recorded in Eastern Cape...