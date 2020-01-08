South Africa: Justice Minister to Announce Matric Results of Offenders

8 January 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Justice and Correctional Service Ronald Lamola is set to announce the 2019 Matric Results of offenders on Thursday.

A total of 192 offenders sat for the National Senior Certificate (NSC) at 16 schools at various correctional centres across the country.

The Minister will make the announcement at the Tswelopele Correctional Centre in Kimberly, Northern Cape.

The matric pass rate for offenders in the last three years has been above 70%.

This as the Department of Correctional Services offers formal education to enable offenders to gain skills that will allow them to contribute positively to society upon their release.

The education programmes are aimed at rehabilitating offenders and correcting their offending behaviour.

The programmes also contribute towards reducing recidivism as offenders upon receiving formal education, return to communities reformed and embracing the second chance that they have been given.

The results which will be released by Minister Lamola, follow on Tuesday's announcement of the national results of the NSC matric exams. The 2019 Grade 12 class scored an impressive 81.3% pass in the exams.

In congratulating the 2019 Grade 12 class, President Cyril Ramaphosa said South Africa's education system is on an upward trajectory.

"South Africans can be proud that education, like most aspects of our nation's development, is on an upward trajectory which should inspire all of us to work together to accelerate and maintain excellence," said the President.-SAnews.org.za

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

