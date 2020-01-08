South Africa: Climate Allies Desmond Tutu and Al Gore Unite in Fossil-Fuel Divestment Struggle

analysis

In the late 1980s, global climate campaigner Al Gore and Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu served together on Harvard University's apartheid divestment campaign, which led to Harvard divesting its endowment from South African stocks.

This week, as planetary emergency ripped across Australia and other parts of the world, the global activist icons met in Cape Town to discuss the growing global movement towards fossil-fuel divestment. This followed the gauntlet that Gore threw on the university's doorstep in May 2019, urging his alma mater to divest its $40-billion endowment of fossil fuel investments.

Gathered through the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation, Tutu and Gore warned in a joint statement that "corporations, governments and institutions that continue to invest in fossil fuels despite all the evidence of their effect on accelerating climate change are furthering environmental, economic and social injustice".

The Nobel laureates noted that "fossil fuels drive northern hemisphere industrialisation and development" -- but that developing countries, especially in the...