South Africa: Climate Allies Desmond Tutu and Al Gore Unite in Fossil-Fuel Divestment Struggle

8 January 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tiara Walters

Desmond Tutu and Al Gore have warned in a joint statement that 'corporations, governments and institutions that continue to invest in fossil fuels despite all the evidence of their effect on accelerating climate change are furthering environmental, economic and social injustice'.

In the late 1980s, global climate campaigner Al Gore and Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu served together on Harvard University's apartheid divestment campaign, which led to Harvard divesting its endowment from South African stocks.

This week, as planetary emergency ripped across Australia and other parts of the world, the global activist icons met in Cape Town to discuss the growing global movement towards fossil-fuel divestment. This followed the gauntlet that Gore threw on the university's doorstep in May 2019, urging his alma mater to divest its $40-billion endowment of fossil fuel investments.

Gathered through the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation, Tutu and Gore warned in a joint statement that "corporations, governments and institutions that continue to invest in fossil fuels despite all the evidence of their effect on accelerating climate change are furthering environmental, economic and social injustice".

The Nobel laureates noted that "fossil fuels drive northern hemisphere industrialisation and development" -- but that developing countries, especially in the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
External Relations
Environment
U.S., Canada and Africa
Climate
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
More Fatalities as Al-Shabaab Strikes Again in Kenya
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Peaceful Protest in Liberia Ends in Chaos
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.