Zimbabwe: Mliswa Suffers High Court Blow in Zivhu Defamation Row

8 January 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

Norton legislator, Temba Mliswa has suffered a blow after the High Court has reversed a default judgement passed in his favour in a case in which Zanu PF MP for Chivi Killer Zivhu was demanding $1 million defamation damages from him.

The two lawmakers have been embroiled in a bitter fight which spilled into the courts after Zivhu made the claim following Mliswa's sustained attacks on him using his social media platforms from April last year.

Mliswa had scored victory when High Court judge, Tawanda Chitapi upheld his response opposing the claim, based on that the summons filed by Zivhu were defective.

Zivhu then approached the same court seeking rescission of the default judgement.

High Court judge, Helena Charewa then issued another order saying Mliswa risked being slapped with costs on a higher scale if he chose to oppose Zivhu's application for rescission of the default judgement.

"The default judgment entered against the applicant (Killer Zivhu) under case number HC8987/18 be and is hereby rescinded. The matter in case number HC8987/18 be and is hereby referred to trial. Costs on a higher scale of legal practitioner and client scale if the responded opposes this application," Justice Charewa ruled.

The determination by Justice Charewa followed another dismissal of Mliswa's application by Justice Christopher Dube-Banda.

Mliswa had sought dismissal of Zivhu's matter for want of prosecution.

The legal battle between the two legislators started in October last year.

Mliswa, an independent MP, used his Twitter under the name @TembaMliswa (Hon Temba Mliswa) to allege that Zivhu had corruptly acquired land in Norton's Galloway area.

Zivhu then filed a lawsuit against him arguing the claims were not true and were defamatory to his person.

He said Mliswa's statements were going to be understood by readers and followers of Twitter to mean he was "dishonest, manipulative, pretentious, divisive, unscrupulous, cold-hearted towards the public and unworthy of leadership".

He also said the words were further understood to mean that he was a criminal with intentions of defrauding the poor members of the public and residents of Galloway.

Mliswa defended the claim.

He also filed another special plea arguing the claim by Zivhu was defective.

The case is now pending.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Governance
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
More Fatalities as Al-Shabaab Strikes Again in Kenya
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Peaceful Protest in Liberia Ends in Chaos
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.