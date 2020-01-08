Somalia: Al Shabaab Car Bomb Hits Security Checkpoint Near Somalia's Parliament and Security Ministry HQ in Mogadishu

Al Shabaab Car Bomb Hits Security Checkpoint Near Somalia's Parliament And Security Ministry HQ In Mogadishu

A suspected Al Shabaab Vehicle-borne improvised explosive device has gone off at a security checkpoint in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. The explosion took place near Somalia's parliament in Mogadishu one of the most highly-secured locations in the capital.

Preliminary intelligence reports show that the bombing happened at a checkpoint located between the and Lower House building in Sayidka area.

Immediate BDA and casualties to follow as emergency and security personnel assess the scene. The al Shabaab has been on a new campaign against its sworn enemies which include the Federal Government of Somalia, the US, and Kenya. The campaigns have been headlined by a series of attacks perpetrated by the newly revitalized Martyrdom Brigade a wing that is believed to be the most brutal wing of the terror organization.