Somalia: Al Shabaab Car Bomb Hits Security Checkpoint Near Somalia's Parliament and Security Ministry HQ in Mogadishu

8 January 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Al Shabaab Car Bomb Hits Security Checkpoint Near Somalia's Parliament And Security Ministry HQ In Mogadishu

A suspected Al Shabaab Vehicle-borne improvised explosive device has gone off at a security checkpoint in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. The explosion took place near Somalia's parliament in Mogadishu one of the most highly-secured locations in the capital.

Preliminary intelligence reports show that the bombing happened at a checkpoint located between the and Lower House building in Sayidka area.

Immediate BDA and casualties to follow as emergency and security personnel assess the scene. The al Shabaab has been on a new campaign against its sworn enemies which include the Federal Government of Somalia, the US, and Kenya. The campaigns have been headlined by a series of attacks perpetrated by the newly revitalized Martyrdom Brigade a wing that is believed to be the most brutal wing of the terror organization.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Somalia
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
More Fatalities as Al-Shabaab Strikes Again in Kenya
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Peaceful Protest in Liberia Ends in Chaos
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.