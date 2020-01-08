Tanzania: Govt Sees Bright Future in Marine Transport

THE government has vowed to end both marine and surface transport woes in the country, insisting it is tired of seeing tears from the public as a result of marine accidents caused by negligent vessel operators.

Speaking in Mwanza yesterday, Deputy Minister for Works, Transport and Communication, Atashasta Nditiye said the government would continue creating favourable environment for local investors to invest in marine transport.

The deputy minister made the government commitment after witnessing the launching of MV Ilemela in Lake Victoria, a vessel that will start plying between Kayenze and Bezi in Ilemela, Mwanza region.

The minister praised President John Magufuli for his endeavour to addressing challenges facing the transportation sub sector, especially after releasing over 9bn/- in the 2019/20 for the constructions of some ferries to solve transport woes in some parts of the country.

Despite saluting the Songoro Marine contractor through his Director General Mr Major Songoro for the good job in the construction of the ferry, he ordered him to ensure that he completes the construction of other two remaining ferries on time.

"The completion of this ferry is one of the many promises made by President Dr John Magufuli during the election campaign, and all the promises that were made by the President have come true and will be fulfilled on time," he explained.

He urged Tanzania Electrical, Mechanical and Electronics Services Agency (TEMESA) top management to work jointly with the country's Shipping Agency in the pending inspection of the ferry so that it swiftly becomes operational.

"We are tired, we no longer need to see again the tears of our people from marine accidents, make sure that this ferry has the necessary equipment and is operated by qualified sailors," he said and urged TEMESA management to make sure all ferries that are constructed in the country are cared for properly.

Mwanza Regional Commissioner (RC) Mr John Mongela said the timely completion of ferry signalled to the laudable job by the fifthphase government to improve the marine industry as well as her commitment towards improving the lives of Mwanza residents.

"Today I am very happy for this historic event, with these signs of success stories, if the residents will put the ball into their craps we should not be surprised," he said.

On her part the Ilemela Member of Parliament Dr Angeline Mabula expressed her delight for the completion of the ferry and was grateful to the government for making it possible.

Dr Mabula who is also the Deputy Minister for Land, Housing and Human Settlements Development said the construction of the ferry was a proof of President Magufuli's love for his people.