Southern Africa: Tanzania Business With SADC Shoots Up

TANZANIA trade with the Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries sustained surplus in the year 2018 after increasing by 2.3 per cent to 1,607.1 million US dollars from 1,571.5 million US dollars in 2017.

South Africa remained Tanzania's major trading partner in the region, accounting for 73.2 per cent of the country's total intra SADC trade in the year under review followed by the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) by 8.4 per cent and Zambia 6.4 per cent.

Tanzania major exports to the SADC region according to Bank of Tanzania Annual Report 2018/19 were cigarettes, wheat flour, juice, ceramic products, fish, glass, cement, soap, footwear, and bricks.

President John Magufuli is sitting chairman of the bloc. In particular Tanzania was a net exporter to Angola, Botswana, Democratic Republic of Congo, Malawi, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Major imports were motor vehicles, maize seeds, iron sheets, lubricants, beer, apples and sugar.

During the reference period, trade balance with the SADC region was a surplus of 389.4 million US dollars albeit lower than 445.5 million US dollars in 2017.

In another development, Tanzania's intra trade with the East African Region increased by 12.7 per cent to 752.0 million US dollars in 2018, as both exports and imports increased.

The trade balance was 141.8 million US dollars lower than 193.3 US dollars in 2017, as increase in imports outweighed the increase in exports.

Specifically, Tanzania recorded trade surplus with all the EAC countries, with the exception of Kenya.

Exports to Kenya declined by 26.7 per cent, while imports increased by 23.9 per cent, leading to a trade deficit of 35.8 million US dollars compared to a surplus of 90.2 million US dollars in 2017.

Kenya remained the leading destination and major source of Tanzania's intra-EAC exports and imports, respectively, followed by Uganda.

Tanzania's major exports to the EAC region were beans, maize grain, sisal rope, tea and mosquito nets. Major imports were medicine and soap.