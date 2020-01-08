Tanzania: NEC Sets Headquarters in Dodoma As General Elections Loom

DIRECTOR of the National Electoral Commission (NEC), Dr Wilson Mahera has affirmed that as the country gears for general elections October this year, the national electoral body will be coordinating its activities officially from Dodoma.

He made the revelation here yesterday shortly after visiting ongoing construction of their office at Njedengwa area in the outskirts of Dodoma City.

The project is now being undertaken by the National Service-SUMA JKT after the first contractor - Tanzania Building Agency (TBA) was relieved for failure to cope with contract biding agreed pace. "Everybody is quite aware that Tanzania will this year, hold her general elections.

The public and other stakeholders should now be informed that all operations are from Dodoma and we believe we are within time," he added.

During his tour accompanied by the NEC Chairman, Judge Semistocles Kaijage they gave an assurance that the building would be completed by April this year, where they would hence, set up their headquarter nationally.

Dr Mahera said that NEC having made some advance payments to SUMA JKT, the latter was well positioned and strategised enough with a skilled workforce that would make sure that the work was completed within the specified time.

"We are satisfied with the construction pace... hardly a month since SUMA JKT was commissioned the tender, the Head of National Service, Brigadier General Charles Mbuge assured that the job would be handed in time and it is seen with a good pace," said the director.

On his part, SUMA JKT Project Engineer, Lazaro Masanja said they have the needed workforce and experienced enough for such construction that offers quality work and reflects a client's funds.