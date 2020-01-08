Tanzania: Coastal, Kagera Head to Close Gap On Simba

COASTAL Union, Kagera Sugar and Lipuli FC will today be targeting to trim Simba leadership in the Premier League.

Simba are not in this week's league fixture as they are in Zanzibar engaged in Mapinduzi Cup tournament.

Coastal Union, who are placed third with 26 points, host the sixth- positioned Kagera Sugar at the Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga in the battle whose winner will go close to leaders Simba.

If Coastal Union manage to gun down their visitors they will pocket 29 points and leapfrog Azam FC who, like Simba, are participating in the ongoing Mapinduzi Cup.

Do the Tanga-based side claim three points over Kagera Sugar they will claim the second position with six points inferior to the leaders Simba.

Whereas the win to Kagera will see them claim the second position and as well reduce the gap with leaders Simba from 11 to 8 points.

Similarly, the fifthplaced Lipuli FC can also claim the second position if they manage to defeat KMC at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam today.

It will be the 16th match to Coastal Union who have already played 15 games while Kagera Sugar will be playing their 15th match of the season.

Simba, Azam and the fourth-placed Young Africans are currently in Zanzibar participating in the Mapinduzi Cup whose matches are staged at Amaan Stadium in Unguja and Gombani Stadium in Pemba.

The clubs will be back for the Premier League fixture after January 13th when Mapinduzi Cup tournament officially climaxes.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Sport Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Prior to Mapinduzi Cup kick off, Simba were at the helm with unassailable 35 points as Yanga were placed fourth after posting 25 points from 12 games and Azam were second with 26 points garnered from 13 games.

Relegation threatened KMC who have salvaged 13 points from 15 games will be looking to end their poor run by beating Lipuli.

KMC had poor run in the most of the first round of the league and without a head coach after parting ways with the Ugandan tactician Jackson Mayanja.

Another relegation threatened side, Mbeya City will be also in action today hosting 9th -placed Namungo FC whereas Alliance FC will welcome the 12th placed JKT Tanzania at the Nyamagana Stadium in Mwanza.

At the Mwadui Complex, Mwadui FC are hosting Ruvu Shooting while Polisi Tanzania are pitted against Biashara United at the Ushirika Stadium in Moshi.

Apart from the battle of the top three, there is also another stiff battle to shrug off relegation threat. The teams that face relegation are KMC, Mbeya City, Ndanda FC and Singida United.

Bottom-placed Singida United have managed only seven points from 15 games, while Ndanda with 8 points are positioned 19th.

Mbeya City with 10 points are placed 18th while KMC with 13 points are limping at the 17th position.