Tanzania/Burundi: U-17 Coach Sets Burundi On Sniper Scope

TANZANIA under-17 women national team head coach Bakari Shime has expressed hopes of his team to beat Burundi in the FIFA World Cup qualifying match in Dar es Salaam on January12th, 2020.

"We are thankful to God that all players are well drilled and in a good form. Everything is in place against Burundi as playing in FIFA World Cup is very vital," he said.

The first leg will be played at the National Stadium whereas Shime expects to use the game as an advantage to secure to the next stage and qualify to FIFA women Under-17 finals.

FIFA women Under-17 finals will be staged in India from November 2nd to 21st involving 16 teams.

"We expect to take the advantage of the home ground and score as many goals as possible before heading to an away game."

The Head Coach has thanked the Tanzania Football Foundation (TFF) for allowing them to use the National Stadium for preparations before the kick off as the players have never got a chance to use the pitch.

Meanwhile, Alliance Girls have intensified their race for Women's Premier League 2019/2020 title with a stellar performance.

The Mwanza-based side have bagged 19 points after winning six games and drawing once with Ruvuma Queens.

They have netted 15 goals while conceding only one goal. Simba Queens are second ahead of the third-placed JKT Queens who have stamped 13 points.

Alliance Queens look favourites to claim the women league's title though they face a stiff challenge from rivals Simba Queens and JKT Queens.

In the previous season Alliance finished second with 47 points, tied with Simba Queens, but superior goal average favoured the latter.

Alliance last game was remarkable as they punished Mapinduzi Queens 17-0 in a one-sided encounter.

Fourth-placed Young Africans Princess previously tied with Alliance by points before losing to Simba Queens at Karume stadium in Dar es Salaam.

The loss allowed Simba to take a second position. Simba Queens race to climb top of ladder was checked by Kigoma Sisters following a 1-1 draw which allowed Alliance to climb further after 3 consecutive games.

The two times defending champions, JKT Queens hold the third position with 13 points. Other teams are Boabab Queens, Panama Girls, and Tanzanite SC.