Tanzania: Investigation On LHRC Officials' Case in Top Gear

8 January 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Faustine Kapama

INVESTIGATION into money laundering trial against Programme Officer with Legal and Human Right Centre (LHRC) Tito Magoti is at an advanced stage, the prosecution told the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

Senior State Attorney Renatus Mkude informed Principal Resident Magistrate Janeth Mtega when the case came for mention that they were still conducting investigations into the matter, adding that there was good progress.

The trial attorney, therefore, asked the court to adjourn the matter to another date pending final investigations.

The magistrate granted the request and adjourned the case to January 21, 2020. Magoti is charged jointly with Theodory Giyan, who is Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Officer at LHRC.

The duo are facing three counts of leading organised crime, possession of a computer programme designed for the purpose of committing an offence and money laundering.

The prosecution alleges that between February 1 and December 17, 2019 in Dar es Salaam and various places within the United Republic of Tanzania, jointly and together with other persons not in court, the accused persons willfully organised a criminal racket.

According to the prosecution, the accused persons committed such offence when they were in possession of a computer programme designed for the purpose of committing an offence, thereby acquiring a sum of money amounting to 17,354,535/-.

The court heard that within the same period in the city, the accused persons possessed a computer programme designed for the purpose of committing an offence.

On money laundering, the prosecution charged the accused persons in that they acquired the 17,354,535/- while knowing at the time of receipt the amount was proceeds of predicate offence of leading organised crime.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
More Fatalities as Al-Shabaab Strikes Again in Kenya
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Peaceful Protest in Liberia Ends in Chaos
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.