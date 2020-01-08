Tanzania: Investigation On LHRC Officials' Case in Top Gear

INVESTIGATION into money laundering trial against Programme Officer with Legal and Human Right Centre (LHRC) Tito Magoti is at an advanced stage, the prosecution told the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

Senior State Attorney Renatus Mkude informed Principal Resident Magistrate Janeth Mtega when the case came for mention that they were still conducting investigations into the matter, adding that there was good progress.

The trial attorney, therefore, asked the court to adjourn the matter to another date pending final investigations.

The magistrate granted the request and adjourned the case to January 21, 2020. Magoti is charged jointly with Theodory Giyan, who is Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Officer at LHRC.

The duo are facing three counts of leading organised crime, possession of a computer programme designed for the purpose of committing an offence and money laundering.

The prosecution alleges that between February 1 and December 17, 2019 in Dar es Salaam and various places within the United Republic of Tanzania, jointly and together with other persons not in court, the accused persons willfully organised a criminal racket.

According to the prosecution, the accused persons committed such offence when they were in possession of a computer programme designed for the purpose of committing an offence, thereby acquiring a sum of money amounting to 17,354,535/-.

The court heard that within the same period in the city, the accused persons possessed a computer programme designed for the purpose of committing an offence.

On money laundering, the prosecution charged the accused persons in that they acquired the 17,354,535/- while knowing at the time of receipt the amount was proceeds of predicate offence of leading organised crime.