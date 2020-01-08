Mozambique Police Arrest Man Who Tried to Sell Daughters for $120

8 January 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Arnaldo Vieira

Manica — Authorities in Mozambique's Manica province have arrested a 49-year old man who attempted to sell his two daughters for $120, police confirmed Tuesday.

The man, who was arrested Saturday, said he wanted to use the money to pay a $65 debt.

Mozambique has had a label, internationally, as a significant human trafficking corridor especially between South Africa and Asia.

"The man in Mossurize district was arrested as he tried to hand his two daughters of six and nine years to a buyer," VOA Radio quoted Mr Mateus Mindu, the police spokesman in Manica province.

The buyer, whose identity the police did not disclose, was also arrested.

Police say they are concerned with child trafficking, noting that most of the children are trafficked for child labour and early marriage in South Africa.

In Manica province, many pregnant women reportedly raise children for potential husbands' people or spirits.

After giving birth, the children are consecrated for the husband to be - usually Mozambican miners working in South Africa.

The selected men bear the expenses of raising the children until they reach their teens, then they are married off.

Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved.

