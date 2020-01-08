Kenyan Was Killed in Manda Al-Shabaab, 'Nation' Reveals

A Kenyan national was killed during the Sunday dawn terrorist attack on Manda-Magogoni military base in Manda Bay Island in Lamu, Nation can reveal.

Mwalimu Chengo was sprayed with five bullets by the militants in Magogoni, Hindi Ward as they approached the camp.

Multiple reliable sources including government officials in Lamu confirmed to Nation that Chengo was killed by the insurgents as they advanced toward the Manda Airstrip through Hindi.

SHABAAB ATTACK

The Nation exclusively reported that the unknown number of Al-Shabaab militants gained entry into the airstrip through Chandavai in Hindi where they disconnected power before launching their attack.

An administrator confirmed Chengo's body was taken to Mpeketoni mortuary and was picked by police officers later on Sunday.

His brother, Josphat Ponda told the Nation that Chengo was working as casual labourer at a farm in Hindi.

"He has been working there as a shamba boy for quite some time. We spoke to his friend who saw the attackers who were in military uniform and he explained how he was shot," said Mr Ponda.

MOVE BODY TO KILIFI

He said plans to transport the body from Lamu to Kilifi County are underway.

Hindi MCA Anab Haji also told the Nation that her office had received the reports on the man's killing.

"My office received information that there is a body that was taken to Mpeketoni. We are following it up with the family," said Ms Haji.

The revelation comes even as the government denied that there were any casualties on the Kenyan side during the attack that saw five American citizens confirmed dead at the camp which houses the US forces.

US CASUALTIES

The United States Africa Command (Africom) said in a statement that three soldiers died and two Department of Defence members were nursing injuries.

Africom Commander General Stephen Townsend said in a statement that the wounded were in stable condition.

In another statement, Africom revealed that section of the base and equipment were destroyed by the militants.

"Reports indicate that six contractor-operated civilian aircraft were damaged to some degree," reads the statement.

AIRCRAFT DESTROYED

The Nation understands that two aircraft and vehicles are among property damaged at the facility.

But the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) on its part denied reports that there were any casualties on the Kenyan side, both on its soldiers or civilians.

On Monday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i reiterated that there were no Kenyan casualties during the attack as he promised that terrorists would be dealt with firmly.

Meanwhile, KDF further said that the attackers were repulsed and five bodies of the militants were found afterwards.

KDF STATEMENT

"Following a military operation, five bodies of neutralised terrorists were recovered. Search for more is on-going. 1 PKM gun, 4 RPG launchers, 4 AK 47 rifles, 1 hand grenade and assorted ammunition were captured," said KDF in a statement.

The attack happened only four days after three people were killed and three others injured after suspected Al-Shabaab militants ambushed and shot at a convoy of buses.

The attack happened on January 2 at the notorious Nyongoro area along the Lamu-Mombasa road where the government later reported that KDF had killed four militants who had taken part in the attack, and captured one alive.

Details were, however, not provided on the same by the government.