Kenya: Kipruto Set for Valencia 10km Road Race

The new season has begun and athletes have a tight calendar ahead across the globe. Many athletes have been competing in local races to gauge their preparedness.

The major championship this year is the Tokyo Olympic Games slated for August in Japan.

World Under 20 10,000 meters champion Rhonex Kipruto will be lining up for the Valencia Ibercaja 10 kilometers road race on Sunday. The Doha World Championship 10,000m bronze medallist is optimistic of performing well.

"This will be my first race this year and I will be using the event to see how my body reacts. I have had enough rest after last year's Doha World Championships and I have started my training programme," said the athlete.

Kipruto told Nation Sport that he wants to be in the Kenyan team that will represent the country during the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

"The race will be competitive but it's a good start for me as I shift focus on the Olympics Games where I will be participating in the 10,000m race. It's a tall order but my prayer is to improve my personal best and deliver a medal in the event," said Kipruto.

"After the race I will focus on training because Kenyan athletes are very good. Any mistake, and you are out of the team and that will shatter my dreams of participating in my first Olympics Games."

Kipruto will be competing against European Half Marathon record holder Julien Wanders from Switzerland and reigning champion Ethiopia's Chala Regasa among others.

In the women's race, Kenya's Sheila Chepkirui will battle against compatriot Norah Jeruto and Israel's Lonah Chemtai Salpeter.