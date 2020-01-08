Kenya: Kipruto Set for Valencia 10km Road Race

8 January 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Bernard Rotich

The new season has begun and athletes have a tight calendar ahead across the globe. Many athletes have been competing in local races to gauge their preparedness.

The major championship this year is the Tokyo Olympic Games slated for August in Japan.

World Under 20 10,000 meters champion Rhonex Kipruto will be lining up for the Valencia Ibercaja 10 kilometers road race on Sunday. The Doha World Championship 10,000m bronze medallist is optimistic of performing well.

"This will be my first race this year and I will be using the event to see how my body reacts. I have had enough rest after last year's Doha World Championships and I have started my training programme," said the athlete.

Kipruto told Nation Sport that he wants to be in the Kenyan team that will represent the country during the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

"The race will be competitive but it's a good start for me as I shift focus on the Olympics Games where I will be participating in the 10,000m race. It's a tall order but my prayer is to improve my personal best and deliver a medal in the event," said Kipruto.

"After the race I will focus on training because Kenyan athletes are very good. Any mistake, and you are out of the team and that will shatter my dreams of participating in my first Olympics Games."

Kipruto will be competing against European Half Marathon record holder Julien Wanders from Switzerland and reigning champion Ethiopia's Chala Regasa among others.

In the women's race, Kenya's Sheila Chepkirui will battle against compatriot Norah Jeruto and Israel's Lonah Chemtai Salpeter.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Sport
Athletics
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
More Fatalities as Al-Shabaab Strikes Again in Kenya
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Peaceful Protest in Liberia Ends in Chaos
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.