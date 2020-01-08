Nigeria: 8,304 Final Year, 89 Law Students Get Kwara Bursary

Ilorin — A total of 8,304 final year students who are indigenes of Kwara State have benefited from bursary award of the present administration this outgoing year.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Tertiary Education, Dr. Musa Dasuki, who disclosed this in a statement, said the AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq administration recently launched a strictly e-bursary in a step meant to ensure that the process is transparent, with all eligible students directed to apply through a dedicated portal.

The governor had approved N50 million for the second tranche of 2019 bursary, but insisted that students must apply online and have their money paid straight into their accounts without any middleman.

Consequently, payment is now being effected from Friday, November 29, 2019,

The statement however said that out of a total of 10,491 that applied for the bursary, only 8,304 students were verified and confirmed to be genuine students and therefore recommended for payments.

It stated that each of the beneficiaries would be paid N5,000 as bursary straight into their accounts, adding that the exercise, in which Kwara students from across the country benefited, gulped N41,520,000 out of the N50 million approved for the bursary at N5,000 per beneficiary.

Meanwhile, Governor AbdulRazaq has approved the payment of N100,000 each to 89 Kwara indigenes who are currently at the Law School nationwide.

The governor also directed that the money be paid directly into the accounts of the law students.

"The Ministry of Tertiary Education has invited the leadership of the Law School students to a meeting to finalise payment procedures.

"We thank the governor for this new dawn in Kwara State, especially regarding the new regime of bursary payment, which is not only transparent but is also revolutionary, full-proof, and exemplary," the statement added.