Nigeria: 8,304 Final Year, 89 Law Students Get Kwara Bursary

8 January 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Hammed Shittu

Ilorin — A total of 8,304 final year students who are indigenes of Kwara State have benefited from bursary award of the present administration this outgoing year.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Tertiary Education, Dr. Musa Dasuki, who disclosed this in a statement, said the AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq administration recently launched a strictly e-bursary in a step meant to ensure that the process is transparent, with all eligible students directed to apply through a dedicated portal.

The governor had approved N50 million for the second tranche of 2019 bursary, but insisted that students must apply online and have their money paid straight into their accounts without any middleman.

Consequently, payment is now being effected from Friday, November 29, 2019,

The statement however said that out of a total of 10,491 that applied for the bursary, only 8,304 students were verified and confirmed to be genuine students and therefore recommended for payments.

It stated that each of the beneficiaries would be paid N5,000 as bursary straight into their accounts, adding that the exercise, in which Kwara students from across the country benefited, gulped N41,520,000 out of the N50 million approved for the bursary at N5,000 per beneficiary.

Meanwhile, Governor AbdulRazaq has approved the payment of N100,000 each to 89 Kwara indigenes who are currently at the Law School nationwide.

The governor also directed that the money be paid directly into the accounts of the law students.

"The Ministry of Tertiary Education has invited the leadership of the Law School students to a meeting to finalise payment procedures.

"We thank the governor for this new dawn in Kwara State, especially regarding the new regime of bursary payment, which is not only transparent but is also revolutionary, full-proof, and exemplary," the statement added.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
More Fatalities as Al-Shabaab Strikes Again in Kenya
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Peaceful Protest in Liberia Ends in Chaos
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.