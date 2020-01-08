Mauritius: Driving Test Centre Opens At Argy Flacq

press release

The Argy Flacq Driving Test Centre is operational as from today. Consequently, applicants for practical driving tests for motorcar are hereby informed that there are now a total of three driving test centres namely: Line Barracks Driving Test Centre at Port-Louis; Les Casernes Driving Test Centre at Curepipe; and Argy Driving Test Centre at Flacq.

Applicants who have already scheduled a practical driving test for motorcar at Port-Louis or Curepipe may reschedule their tests for Argy. Appointments for tests at Argy will be scheduled on a "First Come, First Served" basis, at all the three Driving Test Centres between 0900 hrs and 1430 hrs on weekdays and between 0900 hrs and 1100 hrs on Saturdays.

The public is informed that the prescribed driving test fee is Rs 500/ and payment, against receipt, is to be made only at the Police Cashier's offices of the Driving Test Centres.