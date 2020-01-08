Uganda: Kanyamunyu Trial Resumes

The hearing of prosecution evidence against businessman Matthew Kanyamunyu, who is on trial on charges of murder of Kenneth Akena, a child rights activist on Wednesday resumed in the High Court.

Kanyamunyu, his girlfriend Cynthia Munwangari and his elder brother Joseph Kanyamunyu are accused of murdering Akena by shooting in Kampala on November 12, 2016.

The trial was supposed to start on December 11, 2019. However, Justice Steven Mubiru fixed January 8 to 10, 2020 as hearing dates for the case.

Kanyamunyu and his girlfriend were arrested in 2016 on suspicion that the former drew a gun at Akena after the deceased reportedly knocked his car at Lugogo in Kampala. The deceased had reportedly gone to apologise to Kanyamunyu after he knocked his car and also make good of the damage but Kanyamunyu instead allegedly lowered the window of his car and shot him.

ACCOUNT

Kanyamunyu and his girlfriend took Akena to Norvic Hospital on Bombo Road where he died the following day.

The police said Akena had, in his dying declarations, told his cousin that it was Kanyamunyu who shot him after he accidentally knocked his car.

Kanyamunyu and his girlfriend insist they took Akena to hospital as good Samaritans after unidentified assailants shot him. They pleaded not guilty to the charges.

CASE

Prosecution alleges that on November 12, 2016, Matthew, Munwangari, Joseph and other accomplices still at large, while on Kampala- Jinja Road near Malik Car Bond, opposite Uganda Manufacturers Association offices in Nakawa Division murdered Akena.

The trio, who are out on bail, were committed to the High Court for trial in January 2017. The summary of evidence presented by the Director of Public Prosecutions says there is sufficient proof of murder against the trio. However, Joseph Kanyamunyu was separately indicted on an additional charge of being an accessory after commission of the offence.