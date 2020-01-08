Zimbabwe: ZRP Pleads Against Posting of Dead Bodies On Social Media

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has made a passionate plea to citizens to desist from posting pictures of dead bodies from road accidents and murder crime scenes.

This follows numerous pictures on social media showing dead bodies of accident or murder victims.

In a statement, the ZRP said the footage may cause panic to the relatives and to other recipients of such.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police is concerned with some members of the public who record video footage or photograph scenes of road traffic accidents, scenes of murder or other heinous crimes and later post the footage on social media platforms," said Chief Superintendent Staff Officer (Press, Public and International Relations, Blessmore Chishaka.

"Images of dead bodies, wreckages and other sensitive scenes are then peddled on social media without regard to the negative effects. Some of the recordings are alarming and may cause despondency while others are not suitable for people of a nervous disposition," he said.

He further stated that the public should desist from recording scenes of fatal road traffic accidents, dead bodies, suicide, drowning and other gory scenes.

"Let us be considerate, imagine receiving the passing on of a dear beloved on social media. Think about it," he said.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP)