Somalia: Al Shabaab Claims Mogadishu Bomb Attack That Killed Three

8 January 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Al Shabaab said it was responsible for a bomb blast on Wednesday near the presidential palace and other government buildings in Somalia's capital Mogadishu that city authorities said had killed three people.

The attack appeared to be part of an intensified campaign over the past two weeks by the al Qaeda ally in Somalia and neighboring Kenya, which have porous borders and often ad hoc methods for sharing intelligence.

Three people were killed in Wednesday's blast, Saleh Hassan Omar, spokesman for the city's mayor, said in a statement. The bombing hit Sayidka junction, a security checkpoint near the palace, the interior ministry, and parliament.

Aamin Ambulance service head Abdikadir Abdirahman told Reuters that 11 people were wounded, including three women.

Al Shabaab issued a statement claiming responsibility for the bombing and saying the attack showed that the government has not fully secured "Mogadishu's major arteries".

On Sunday, three Americans -- one U.S. military service member and two contractors -- were killed by Al Shabaab during an attack on a military base in Kenya near the Somali border. The base is used by both U.S. and Kenyan forces.

On Dec. 28, a truck bombing claimed by al Shabaab at a busy checkpoint in Mogadishu killed at least 90 people, in the deadliest such attack in the country in more than two years.

The group regularly carries out attacks aimed at undermining Somalia's government, which it has been fighting to overthrow for more than a decade.

Last year, 21 people died during an al Shabaab assault on a hotel complex in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, which in 2011 sent troops into Somalia after a spate of cross-border attacks and kidnappings.

Security analysts say that a spate of recent attacks in Mogadishu has hit unusually sensitive locations, showing the group's continued ability to mount sophisticated attacks.

In September, it also targeted a base where U.S. special forces train Somali commandos, though no one was killed.

The group has also launched three deadly attacks in Kenya in the last week, in different areas near the border with Somalia. The latest was on Tuesday when four Kenyan school children were killed in a gunfight between militants and police.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Somalia
East Africa
Conflict
Terrorism
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
More Fatalities as Al-Shabaab Strikes Again in Kenya
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Peaceful Protest in Liberia Ends in Chaos
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.