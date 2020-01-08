Zimbabwe: Outcry Over Houses On Sewer Main

CHITUNGWIZA residents have raised concern over houses that are being built on top of main sewer pipes.

This follows a recent development in Zengeza 5 Extension along Zambiringa Road where six residential stands are over sewer pipes.

One of the houses under construction has a manhole in one of the rooms.

A woman, who only identified herself as Mrs Mafusire, said residents were against the development as it resulted in continued sewer blockages.

"We are shocked by what is happening here in Chitungwiza," she said.

"We built our houses about 25 years ago and this place had been reserved as an open space as it houses the main sewer pipes.

"Recently, we were shocked to see people digging a trench which was a foundation being laid on top of the sewer line. They even destroyed my toilet which I had built outside for my tenants."

Mrs Mafusire urged Chitungwiza Municipality to act as the development seemed illegal.

"We are not happy with this development and it looks like council is only concerned with getting money through shoddy deals," she said.

"This is greatly disturbing and is not only happening in Zengeza 5 Extension, but around open spaces in Chitungwiza.

"This has to come to an end because we do not want these types of developments. Council should explain why they are selling stands on open spaces which have main sewer lines."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Another resident, Mr Tinashe Chamboko said: "Unfortunately, they are building on top of the main sewer pipes which have always been there.

"It has resulted in some guys digging trenches which are passing through other people's houses, destroying their toilets and precast walls.

"They are also blasting underground stones and this has damaged roofs and windows of about three nearby houses."

Mr Chamboko said the development posed danger to residents and their children.

Chitungwiza Municipality acting town clerk Dr Tonderai Kasu said he was not aware of the development and would investigate.

"I need time to investigate whether the stands were approved or not because we are not aware of the development," he said.

"I will send my own team to investigate what is happening on the ground because we have so many people invading open spaces."