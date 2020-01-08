South Africa: In Defence of South African Hope

analysis

To guard against being overwhelmed by the electronic debris that is the global contemporary news cycle, you need to go looking for True North. The compass has always been approximate so you have to do some of the work, in the real world, that is.

Cast your mind anywhere across the globe now, or the past decade, and you will see -- through a window on what passes for reality -- roiling chaos, intolerance, violence, the rise of authoritarian regimes and deep inequality and poverty, becoming a global malaise.

You will see consuming forest infernos, murderous floods, obliterating droughts. You will spot the private no-name militia protecting illegitimate regimes and their oil reserves, their tin, their tungsten, their diamonds, their uranium, the minerals extracted to drive successive waves of industrial revolutions taking place on and in your personal electronic device as we speak, possibly stealing your next job and rendering you obsolete.

You will find the malignant president of a country which regards itself as the most powerful in the world telling his supporters he could "stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn't lose any voters".

A tycoon and former reality TV star who...