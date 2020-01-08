South Africa: Safer Festive Season Operation Intensify On the First Week of 2020

press release

In an effort to make an indelible impact in the fight against crime restore public order and improve general safety, Operation Safer Festive Season continued to maintain a solid and visible presence throughout Eastern Cape rural farms and villages, towns and major cities resulting in the arrest of 1276 suspects for various crimes since 31 December 2019 until today.

From the 1276 arrests, 40 suspects were arrested for murder, eight (8) attempted murder, thirty two (32) for rape, hundred and sixty two (162) for assault (GBH), fifty three (53) for burglary, fourty nine (49) for malicious damage to property, fourty three (43) for driving under influence of alcohol or drugs, fourty one (41) for shoplifting, forty five (45) for domestic violence, ten (10) for possession of illegal ammunition while seven (7) were taken in for stock theft, just to mention a few of the offences.

While the firearm amnesty period continues from the 1st of December 2019 until 31 May 2020, police also continue to rid the province of illegal firearms proliferation by arresting those in possession while doing recoveries of illegal firearms and ammunition regularly. Seven (7) suspects were arrested in this regard. In addition, 416 dangerous weapons ranging from scissors, knives, knobkerries, pangas and fighting sticks were confiscated.

40 000 items of counterfeit goods, mainly cigarettes and money were also recovered.

584 Mandrax tablets, as well as dagga, crystal meth, cocaine, whoonga were recovered, while another 150 more arrests were effected for public drinking, being drunk in public and illegal trade in alcohol.

These operations were led from the ground by Provincial Commissioner Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga and other members of senior management who covered Komani and its neighbouring small towns.

Lt Gen Ntshinga also used this opportunity to visit Sterkstroom Police Station to encourage members on duty as well as members of the public who visited while she was there.

At Komani, this multi-disciplinary operation's wave continued on 04 January 2020, until the early hours of 05 January 2020 where at least ten (10) taverns were visited to check for licence trade compliance. The neighbouring towns of Molteno, iLinge and Sterkstroom were also visited.

In Port Elizabeth, 83 cases were reported at Mount Road, 58 of those were drug related incidents from Bethelsdorp, Gevandale, Humewood, Kabega Park and Walmer. Five suspects were arrested for unlawful possession of firearms and 20 for drunken driving. Thirty nine (39) Suspects were arrested in Motherwell. Twenty four (24) were charged for drunken driving, 11 for drugs and 4 for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In Uitenhage Seventeen (17) suspects were arrested for illegal possession of drugs. Twenty six (26) Traffic related fines were issued, valued at more than R13 500-00 and two persons were arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of liquor. Detectives arrested more than 60 suspects during the past week, for crimes ranging from murder, rape, contravention of protection orders, assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm, house breaking and theft.

"Our approach is to have these multi discipline operation with a special focus on key drivers of crime like drugs and alcohol abuse. We have been going hard on illegal dealers and licensed dealers who don't comply. We have recovered drugs, issued fines and confiscated as well as destroyed copious volumes of illicit brew. We will be maintaining this strong visibility and necessary interventions beyond festive season to ensure stability and public safety," said acting Provincial Commissioner Major General Swart.