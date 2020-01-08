South Africa: Police Arrest Suspect With a Firearm and Ammunition

press release

Crime prevention duties resulted in the arrest of a 35-year-old suspect on charges of unlawful possession of fire arm and ammunition and a charge of possession of drugs in the Sydenham area.

It is alleged that on today at approximately 13:10 members from Mount Road Crime Prevention Unit were busy with patrols when they noticed a black VW Caddy parked near a well-known drug post in Esselin Street, Sydenham. The members stopped to investigate and as they approached the opened passenger door, they noticed that the suspect attempted to hide a firearm. Upon further investigation, a .22 Beretta pistol with ammunition was recovered. The serial number had been filed off. One mandrax tablet was also found in the suspect's possession.

The 35-year-old male was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of fire arm and ammunition and possession of drugs. He will appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate Court soon.