South Africa: SAA Saluted for On-Time Performance Recognition

Tourism Minister Mamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has congratulated the South African Airways (SAA) for being named as one of the top-performing airlines globally for on-time performance (OTP) by travel data and analytics company, Cirium.

The International Airlines Transport Association's benchmark of OTP is that an airline is on-time when it arrived within 15 minutes of the scheduled time of arrival or departs within 15 minutes of the scheduled departure time.

According to the recently released Cirium Report, SAA was ranked fourth in the category for the Middle East and Africa mainline carriers, making SAA the leading African carrier on OTP.

"This accolade of South African Airways being one of the top on-time airlines, is another indication that our tourism services are among the best in the world. As a destination, we strive to offer a product where excellence is a habit and we will constantly enhance our offerings to ensure we reach our target of 21 million tourists by 2030, in both numbers and the memories of those who visit and tour our country," said the Tourism Minister in a statement.