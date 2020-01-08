Cameroon: Promoting Business Ties - Douala Hosts Trade Fair in April

The announcement was made in a press conference jointly granted by Trade Minister and promoters of the event yesterday.

The 2020 edition of the International Business and Trade fair, FIAC, will take place from April 4th to 19th at the Camtel grounds in Bepanda Douala with over five hundred companies expected to take part. The information was rendered public in a press conference at the conference hall of the Douala City Council yesterday jointly granted by the Minister of Trade, Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana, the Government Delegate to the Douala City Council as well as the promoters of the event, the Inter Progres Foundation and PMEXCHANGE in the presence of the president of ECAM. The trade fair taking place on the theme, "trade in all its states" will focus on small and medium-sized enterprises and will characterize; conferences, economic debates, leisure park attractions with merry-go-rounds, fan zone, concerts, job fair and the best innovation contest, B2B meetings, exhibition-sales etc. Speaking during the press conference which served as the launching of the event, the Minister of Trade said the trade fair is an initiative of President Paul Biya, mandated to Inter Progres Foundation led by Pierre Zumbach to promote 'made in Cameroon' label in order to give values to Cameroonian companies, their products and services. The upcoming grandiose event, he said, falls within the policy of great opportunities of the President of the Republic. The Government Delegate to the Douala City Council, Fritz Ntone Ntone expressed joy that Douala was hosting the event. He announced the eventual construction of an international conference centre and a site for trade fairs to cost some FCFA 10 billion. The President of ECAM, Protais Ayangma said the trade fair is going to serve as a forum for exchanges among small and medium-sized enterprises and give them visibility. The main promoter of the event, Pierre Zumbach, said the aim of government is to promote the development of SMEs. He said the event will hold alternatively with PROMOTE in Yaounde with PROMOTE taking place every odd year and FIAC every even year. He said the Inter Progress Foundation decided to merge with PMEXCHANGE at the request of government in order to create a greater impact.