Kenya: Tusker Hit Kisumu to Move Top of KPL Log

Nairobi — Tusker FC moved to the top of the Kenyan Premier League standings after spanking Kisumu All Stars 2-0 at the Ruaraka Complex in Nairobi on Wednesday evening with goals from Jackson Macharia and Timothy Otieno.

The victory took the Brewers to 34 points, two ahead of defending champions Gor Mahia who have three matches at hand.

Meanwhile, Kakamega Homeboyz moved to second, just a point behind the alemen after a last minute goal earned them a 1-0 victory on the road against Zoo Kericho. Ulinzi Stars meanwhile remained fourth after a 1-0 victory over Wazito FC.

In other matches, Chemelil Sugar picked their first victory of the season with a 1-0 win over Nzoia Sugar in Bungoma, Western Stima beat Mathare United 2-1 in Kisumu as Kariobangi Sharks bounced back to winning ways with a slim 1-0 victory over Bandari at Kasarani.

-More to follow

A lover of sports who seeks to tell the African story in an African way. Top ten finalist of the Abu Dhabi Sports Media Pearl Awards. Be it on the pitch, court, track, pool or course, the story will be told. On twitter @olobulu