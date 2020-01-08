Sudan: Committee Formed to Receive Assets of Professional Unions in North Kordofan

8 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Al-Obeid — The Commander of the Fifth Brigade and acting Wali (governor) of North Kordofan State, Maj. Gen. Al-Saddiq Al-Tayeb Abdalla, has issued a decision on listing and receiving the assets of the professional unions, trade unions and the Businessmen Union in the state, in accordance with the decree on dismantling of the ousted regime of June 30, 1989 and a decision of the committee for removing empowerment, combating corruption and restoration of the looted funds by dissolution of trade unions, professional unions and the businessmen union.

The committee is entitled also to receive all the documents of the professional unions, trade unions and the Businessmen Unions, the real estates and the movable and immovable assets of these professional unions, trade unions and the Businessmen Union of North Kordofan State.

The committee is headed by a representative of the Armed Forces, and includes the Assistant Registrar of the Labor Associations in the state as member and rapporteur, besides members of the regular forces, the legal and government organs and the Forces of Freedom and Change and the Professionals Association.

