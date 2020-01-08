Sudan: Ministry of Labor - Coordination for Providing Urgent Assistance to Al-Genaina

Khartoum — Minister of Labor and Social Development unveiled coordination for prompt response for providing humanitarian assistance to people who were affected by recent Al-Genaina's incidents through concerted efforts of all parties.

Undersecretary of Ministry of Labor, Mohamed Al-Shabeck disclosed in a statement to SUNA that humanitarian assistance on their way to the affected people , announcing arrival of some urgent aid and humanitarian assistance ahead of visit of the joint delegation of the federal government and UN agencies.

Al-Shabeck said that the joint delegation inspected humanitarian situations in Al-Genaina city, capital of West Darfur , held meeting brought together the state government and leaders of the disputed parties and visited some IDPs camps and got acquainted with sizes of damage and losses and urgent needs of the displaced people.

The joint delegation which was chaired by Undersecretary of Ministry of Labor comprised Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid, Director of Emergency Department at Humanitarian Aid Commission, Emergency Director at Federal Health Ministry, UN resident representative and director of UNICEF office.