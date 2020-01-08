Kenya: Iran Embassy in Nairobi Reiterates 'US Must Prepare for Consequences'

The Iranian embassy in Nairobi has reiterated its government's position, that the US government will bear full responsibility and consequences for assassinating Qasem Soleimani who was coordinating clandestine military operations in Iraq and the larger Middle East.

Tohid Afzali, the embassy's Third Secretary and Head of Political department, told a news conference that Iran is ready to defend itself against the US which, it says, started a war, echoing the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei who vowed a deadly offensive against the US and its forces.

"This extremely provocative move was aimed at escalating tensions to an uncontrollable level in a region already facing numerous challenges, and it is self-evident that the United States shall bear full responsibility for all consequences," Afzali said.

Khamenei was killed in a US drone attack in Iraq at the weekend, on orders of President Donald Trump, who described him as the most dangerous person for leading covert attacks that targeted Americans and its forces in Iraq.

"Bearing in mind that Major General Qasem Soleimani has been assassinated by US terrorist attack while he was officially invited by the Iraqi Prime Minister to deliver Iran's response to the Saudi as declared by Iraqi PM. This horrible attack becomes strongly condemned by the Iraqi government and the prime minister who hosted Major General Qasem Soleimani," he said.

Trump has denied claims that he was out to ignite a war with the Persian State, instead saying his action was meant to stop one launched by Khamenei's government.

If anything, Afzali told the news conference in Nairobi, "this unlawful and yet adventuristic act clearly invalidates the claim of the United States that it is fighting terrorism. It is, in fact, fighting those who combat terrorists. Such a hypocritical policy -- which also runs counter to the international obligations of the United States on combating international terrorism, including those arising from the relevant resolutions of the Security Council -- seriously undermines regional and global efforts in combating international terrorism".

Following Soleimani's killing, Iran started launching ground to ground missiles Tuesday night, targeting US bases raising fears of escalating tensions that is now threatening peace in the fragile Middle East.