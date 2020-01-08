Kenya: Teacher Arrested in Connection to Sh7m Mecca Hajj Scam

8 January 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Monday arrested a teacher who allegedly fled with more than Sh7 million belonging to Muslim faithful who were to attend Hajj prayers last year.

Nur Hassan Abdi, a Dugsi teacher in Garissa, was arrested by the detectives, who led a multi-agency team, after he landed from Kismayu where he has been been in hiding.

According to police, Nuru, alias Korio, conned 20 elderly faithfuls who were expected to perform Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca.

"A multi-agency team led by DCI detectives arrested a Dugsi teacher, Nur Hassan Abdi. Nur is accused of escaping to Dhobley in Somalia with over Sh7 million belonging to Muslim faithful who were to attend Hajj prayers last year," the DCI said.

The suspect reportedly promised to secure his victims visas only to disappear with their passports and money.

He reportedly went into hiding at Dhobley in Somalia leaving the elders stranded in Nairobi.

Nur was flown to Nairobi's Pangani Police Station where he is being held.

Meanwhile, police have asked all the victims to report at Pangani Police Station and record statements before the suspect is arraigned in court.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
More Fatalities as Al-Shabaab Strikes Again in Kenya
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Peaceful Protest in Liberia Ends in Chaos
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.