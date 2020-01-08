Kenya: Teacher Arrested in Connection to Sh7m Mecca Hajj Scam

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Monday arrested a teacher who allegedly fled with more than Sh7 million belonging to Muslim faithful who were to attend Hajj prayers last year.

Nur Hassan Abdi, a Dugsi teacher in Garissa, was arrested by the detectives, who led a multi-agency team, after he landed from Kismayu where he has been been in hiding.

According to police, Nuru, alias Korio, conned 20 elderly faithfuls who were expected to perform Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca.

"A multi-agency team led by DCI detectives arrested a Dugsi teacher, Nur Hassan Abdi. Nur is accused of escaping to Dhobley in Somalia with over Sh7 million belonging to Muslim faithful who were to attend Hajj prayers last year," the DCI said.

The suspect reportedly promised to secure his victims visas only to disappear with their passports and money.

He reportedly went into hiding at Dhobley in Somalia leaving the elders stranded in Nairobi.

Nur was flown to Nairobi's Pangani Police Station where he is being held.

Meanwhile, police have asked all the victims to report at Pangani Police Station and record statements before the suspect is arraigned in court.