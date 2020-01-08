Namibia: Union Wants Full-Time Teachers for Part-Time Pupils

THE Student Union of Namibia (SUN) wants the government to provide full-time teachers to teach part-time pupils under the old curriculum, amidst the fallout from a recent directive barring their return to full-time classes to continue with their Grade 11 and 12.

The union also wants the government to provide classrooms facilities at all schools and subsidise all part-time pupils who will be affected by the recent ruling to deny part-time pupils access to full-time schooling to complete their Grade 11 and 12.

SUN spokesperson Tyson Hihanguapo made these remarks responding to questions from The Namibian yesterday.

This follows a directive issued by the education ministry that those who successfully improved their Junior Secondary Certificate results for Grade 10 in 2019 through part-time studies will not be allowed to return to full-time schooling for Grade 11 this year.

Hihanguapo said this move will disadvantage most of the rural pupils and it could also result in a high rate of failure due to inadequate resources and classrooms.

He added that it was unreasonable for the education ministry to decide to completely phase out the old curriculum after 2021 because those who fail to gain the minimum 25 points requirement "will of course be dumped in the streets".

In a circular issued on Friday, the education ministry's executive director, Sanet Steenkamp, said the concerned pupils will not be permitted to return to school on a full-time basis for Grade 11 in 2020 because the pupils were part of the old curriculum, which has since been phased out as part of the implementation of the revised curriculum.

The courses that are part of the old curriculum were no longer offered in schools, Steenkamp said.

The executive director said these pupils will, however, be allowed to continue with the same system (old curriculum) to complete their Grade 12 National Senior Secondary Certificate ordinary level over a two-year period.

This means pupils will be given the opportunity to do three subjects per year for two years.

"It needs to be emphasised that there are more advantages in completing the secondary education within the curriculum in which it was started. This way, continuity of the spiral of building content knowledge in the respective subjects is not interrupted, leading to successful completion," she said.

The revised curriculum was implemented in 2015 at junior primary phase (pre-primary to Grade 3) followed by the senior primary phase (Grade 4 to Grade 7) in 2016.

In 2017, a revised curriculum was introduced for Grade 8 pupils, and for Grade 9 pupils the following year, making 2018 the last year that the JSC based on the old curriculum was taught at schools for full-time pupils.

Last year was the first time the Grade 10 revised curriculum was taught in schools.

The decision by the education ministry specifically includes pupils who enrolled with the Namibian College of Open Learning (Namcol) for the 2019 national examination and any other accredited part-time institutions registered with the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture.

The Namibian reported in 2018 that Namcol had about 12 000 pupils for Grade 10.

The last national results for Grade 10 in 2018 show that about 20 880 pupils failed Grade 10 when it (Grade 10) was still the exit point from the junior secondary system.

Of these, only about 9 000 pupils were registered for part-time studies in 2019, according to the national results released last month.

Namcol's director, Heroldt Murangi, did not respond to questions sent to his mobile phone.

Swapo Party Youth League's information secretary, Gerson Lineekela Dumeni, also condemned the ministry's decision to block Grade 10 part-time pupils to continue their Grade 11 on a full-time basis.

He said the reasons given by Steenkamp do not make sense because as much as 85% of the curriculum which is being phased out was still being taught in the revised Grade 10 curriculum.

"It has the potential to send many pupils into the streets [... ] instead of denying the part-time learners' full-time studies [... ] it is beneficial to place them in [the new] Grade 10 under the revised curriculum and continue with advanced subsidiary level," he said.

He added that the ministry should reconsider this move as it could also affect the higher education system.

Nudo youth league secretary Veparura Kandirikirira also condemned the ministry's move, saying it prejudices pupils and was in contradiction of the Namibian Constitution.

"Our Constitution stipulates clearly that we are not to be prejudiced on the basis of education and that each child has the right to a proper education," he said in a statement issued yesterday.

Kandirikirira suggested that government makes vocational training centres (VCTs) accessible to poor children who opt for such training, adding that VTCs no longer accept pupils who have failed Grade 10.

"As it stands, part-time pupils perform poorly compared to full-time pupils at all levels. However, the question remains, why are we opting for something which has previously failed tremendously," he added.

Landless People's Movement student command organiser Duminga Ndala said it was "disheartening" that no proper planning and allocation of resources had been done to ensure the smooth implementation of the revised curriculum.

"This is a disastrous move and it reflects the loopholes and the incompetence of the revised curriculum to incorporate these pupils.

"Dumping these learners and not allowing them to complete their studies on a full-time basis is tantamount to failure. Namcol is already understaffed and most of their teachers are already bombarded with work from their school and do not deliver quality lessons," she said.