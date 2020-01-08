Zimbabwe: Outrage As City of Harare Disposes 'Confiscated Foodstuffs From Illegal Vendors'

There is outrage and bitterness among Harare residents following the emergence of a video where Harare City Council (HCC) personnel are captured loading a garbage truck with foodstuffs confiscated from "illegal vendors."

In a statement accompanying the video on HCC's official Facebook page, the city fathers highlighted that the truck was getting loaded to dispose of the farm produce at Pomona dumpsite.

"Disposal of confiscated farm produce from illegal vendors at Harare Municipal Police Headquarters. The garbage is loaded in a refuse compactor and taken to Pomona dumpsite," read the caption.

Fresh Tomatoes, potatoes and butternuts can be seen being loaded into a garbage truck while bystanders hold their smartphones to capture the shocking developments.

Ironically, President Emmerson Mnangagwa was on record last week in Kuwadzana lobbying for Kuwadzana residents to embrace eating farm produced foodstuff precisely identifying vegetables and potatoes which are seen going to a dumpsite in the video.

Enraged by the developments by the city council's actions residents lashed back in the comment section over the insensitivity of the action considering the economic state of the country.

"You guys are heartless, cruel and evil. why not give to the less privileged ie orphanages, children's homes, etc. I think you are misleading us into believing that you will throw these things away yet you are gonna take the produce to your homes, pathetic," replied a Harare resident Patrick Makoni.

"This is very bad. I think the City of Harare should not publish such things. The economy is harsh and other people are trying to fend for their families. Whosoever posted this video, may you have a prosperous new year hako. I think focus and energy should be on how to decongest the city, provide clean and safe water, manage burning building and create employment, Not disposing hard earned living. Remember the tears of a widow," added Proceed Sibanda.

"This is cruel. And when they say your leaders at the municipality are incompetent you say no they are not. Competency involves understanding situations and handling them accordingly in an amicable way. Harare is one of the poorest cities in the world with no proper services and you want to behave as if it is New York. To hell," replied ras Toots.

Attempts to contact Harare Mayor Hebert Gomba were not fruitful as he did not pick the calls at the time of publishing.

