Zimbabwe: Illegal Gold Mining Lands Nduna in Hot Soup

8 January 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Shorai Murwira

Zanu-PF legislator Dexter Nduna is in hot soup again over allegations that he had extracted gold ore at the David Whitehead waste deposit site in Chegutu, a day before a machete attackers' leader was shot dead by police.

Nduna, who caused stir on social media last year following his war of words with Norton legislator Temba Mliswa in parliament is being charged together with party's Mashonaland West provincial youth chairman Vengai Musengi and police acting officer commanding Chegutu District Superintendent Wonder Chisikwa.

The four appeared before the Chegutu Magistrates' Court facing charges of prospecting for gold without a licence.

Musengi, Chisikwa and Gwinji were jointly charged with Tawanda Marufu and Nyasha Nyikadzino and remanded out of custody to January 24, when they are expected to appear before Chegutu magistrate Ms Judith Taruvinga.

Nduna and Chisikwa were separately charged for abuse of office and were remanded to January 21.

Allegations are that on November 13, 2019, the seven unlawfully and intentionally prospected for mineral ore near David Whitehead without a licence, in contravention of the Mines and Minerals Act.

On November 12, Nduna, Chisikwa, Musengi and Gwinji reportedly met at ZRP Chegutu District Headquarters and hatched a plan to extract gold ore from David Whitehead.

Prosecutor Tarisai Mutarisi representing the state alleged that the accused persons agreed to look for an excavator to extract the mineral and Gwinji opted to approach Chegutu RDC.

Nduna allegedly decided to hire a JCB excavator from Yellow Metal Tours in Kadoma and paid US$495 through Marufu.

Chisikwa ordered police officers who were guarding the site not to interfere with the excavator before the accused extracted the ore which they loaded into trucks.

They were summoned to court on Monday, following police investigations.

