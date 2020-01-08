Malawi: Govt, Rights Bodies Must Probe Inhumanity At Rab Processors

8 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Most Malawians have taken to social media calling on authorities to probe the illtreatment of employees at Rab Processors Company in Blantyre.

Ahmed Sanku: Rab Processors manager accusing the employees of unruly behaviour

The calls come hot on the heels of a latest incident where an employee committed suicide after he was fired at 2 am for taking a packet of milk because workers operate dusk to dawn without food.

The death of Vincent Chiphwanya ignited protests after employees thought enough was enough narrating the inhumane conditions they go through.

Writing on social media, Malawians took on government and human rights activists to probe the company and save the employees from what they called modern slavery.

"This is slavery. Where is government? Where are human rights bodies? Please come foward," wrote one social media user.

Meanwhile, the company has issued a lengthy press release accusing the employees of unruly behaviour in collaboration with external elements.

The statement thanked the police for bringing calm while not spelling out the events that led to the suicide and what remedies the company will take.

It is reported that the company is refusing to meet funeral costs including coffin. +

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Governance
Southern Africa
Human Rights
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
More Fatalities as Al-Shabaab Strikes Again in Kenya
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Peaceful Protest in Liberia Ends in Chaos
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.