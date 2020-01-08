Zimbabwe: ED Takes Annual Leave

8 January 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Kudzanai Gerede

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has with immediate effect taken annual leave from office with vice president Constantino Chiwenga assuming the first office on a rotational basis with his counterpart Kembo Mohadi.

In a statement by the Acting Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet, George Charamba, Mnangagwa will be on the sidelines for the next three weeks.

"The Office of the President and Cabinet wishes to advise that His Excellency the President, Cde E.D Mnangagwa has started his annual vacation which runs for the next three weeks until the end of the month. During this period, Honorable Vice Presidents General (Rtd) Dr. C.G.D.N Chiwenga and Colonel (Rtd) Cde K.C.D Mohadi, will take turns to act in his place starting with Honorable Vice President Chiwenga. The President will spend his vacation in the country," read the statement.

Mnangagwa's leave comes at a time the country is facing a myriad of challenges including a medical workers crisis, unresolved civil servants salary negotiations and a fragile economy.

Last year in January, Mnangagwa had to cut short his leave barely a week on it as medical doctors escalated a nation-wide strike rendering the health system paralyzed.

