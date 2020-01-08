Malawi: Chakwera Joins Chilima to Snub EU Over Fresh Malawi Elections Observer Report

8 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wanga Gwede

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera has joined his UTM Party counterpart Saulos Chilima in declining a proposed meeting with a visiting EU Elections Observer Mission which is due to arrive in the country Wednesday.

Chakwera has refused to meet a European Union (EU) Election Observer Mission (EOM) and asked the team to delay presentation of its final report on the disputed May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.

The party's Secretary General Eisenhower Mkaka has confirmed, saying the party has communicated its position to EU Mission in Lilongwe.

Earlier, MCP said it received an invitation to attend the meeting and will honour it.

However, Mkaka said MCP has reservations with the timing of the meeting and that Chakwera like Chilima will not be party to it.

"Dr Chakwera will not be attending the meeting, the EU could have presented their final report before the elections case," he said.

EU Deputy Head of Mission Aurelie Valtat, who is also head of the political and media office, said the arrival of the mission was normal and routine.

Valtat said it is a "standard return mission" and that it is "not unique to Malawi."

The EU EOM had 83 observers at 342 polling stations across 120 of the country's 193 parliamentary constituencies in 27 of the 28 districts during the elections.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Governance
External Relations
Europe and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
More Fatalities as Al-Shabaab Strikes Again in Kenya
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Peaceful Protest in Liberia Ends in Chaos
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.