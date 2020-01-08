Uganda: Six Killed As Building Collapses in Kansanga

8 January 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)

A building in Kansanga has collapsed killing six people on the spot.

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon along Mitala road when the building supported by concrete poles caved in burying six builders.

According to the Deputy Director Fire Safety and Emergency Services, Mr Hassan Kyanda, the dead have been identified as Martin Owori, Robert Okech, James Ochwo, Nicholas Ocheng, Joseph Oburu and Etiang Okong.

Police could not readily establish the owner of the building after engineers fled the site.

Mr Musa Amuru, one of the eight survivors said the soil caved in abruptly giving no room for the six to escape.

"I was standing outside the building when the incident happened. The six of us who were inside the building got buried by the concrete. Most of them were Badama (from Tororo) and I don't know the owner of the building, am just a casual labourer," he said.

Mr Godfrey Kintu, another casual labourer said that since the construction of the building started mid-December last year, no KCCA official had visited the site.

Some residents of Kasanga also said that the builders were not known residents of the area.

They noted that they could be brought on a vehicle in the morning and driven back to unknown place late in the evening. The dead bodies were taken to Mulago mortuary as police continue with investigations.

Last year a building caved in at Bakuli in Kampala killing two builders on spot. Police attributed the incident to supervision failure by city authorities.

