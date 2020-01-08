Kenyan Reggae Queen Njambi Koikai Back in Business After Regaining Health

8 January 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Media personality Njambi Koikai has literally seen it all. She had a rough 2018 - in and out of hospitals as she battled endometriosis.

She managed to fund raise and off she went to the US to seek medical attention.

After a number of surgeries and procedures, she recently came back home after a year in the US and she seems to be doing well, healthwise.

Njambi, who was a regular guest at popular NTV show The Trend before she left the country, emceed her first reggae show since her return on Tuesday evening at The Vineyard, Kiambu road and she was evidently overjoyed.

FIRST MINI-GIG

"My future looked so bleak. All I was doing was literally fighting for my next breath. I made it out alive. God saw me through it all. As I do my first mini-gig in Nairobi, more like a test drive for my lungs as one of my fans said, it's overwhelming and heartwrenching from all the support I've received," she posted on her Facebook account.

"I've already been booked for many gigs all through March both local and international. It's all too much for me to take in. I'm grateful and thankful to each of you. There's a light at the end of the tunnel. I grew up on this lamp. Taa ya mafuta ya taa alafu ikiisha mafuta mnaweka ya stove hapo😂😂😂There's hope fam. It doesn't matter what you're going through, keep hope alive. God is real, He is in control. Let the gigs, conferences, Endo Awareness, interviews, tours begin. Jahmby conqueror is ready. Kenyan reggae queen is back," she added.

Njambi is also scheduled to speak at the Timeless Women's Conference in Kigali on February 20, 2020.

