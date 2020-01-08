Kenyan Midfielder Anthony Akumu Close to Signing for SA Giants Kazier Chiefs

South African side Kaizer Chiefs is the most likely destination of Kenyan international Anthony Akumu, who recently rejected a contract renewal offer at Zambian side Zesco United, opting to move down south in search of greener pastures.

Chiefs lost 2-1 to SuperSport United on Saturday in what was their first fixture of the year and pressure has mounted on the team to sign a defensive midfielder.

Akumu travelled to South Africa earlier this week to reportedly complete the move, but Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp however remains tight-lipped, saying he can only talk about it once everything has been finalized.

Chiefs were also very eager to sign Baroka midfielder Mduduzi Mdantsane, but he was recently unveiled by Cape Town City only for Baroka to claim he is not a free agent and has a valid two-year contract with the club. It is this situation that Chiefs coach Ernst is using to argue out his case on the pending signing of Akumu.

"You saw this player who went to Cape Town City, everyone was jubilating (sic) - 'He's a free player... ' but, he's not. He has another two-year contract [with Baroka], so it will be very interesting to see how (Akumu signing) pans out," Ernst told Kick Off.

TRANSFER TARGET

"So, this means that you always look. It's not all of a sudden, because the transfer window is open and there is not a contract signed with the player at Zesco United. At the moment, I want to leave it in this general (talk). I know you're not happy with this answer but let's see what happens.

"I said it before, we have a squad we trusted at the start of the season; we have a squad that brought us into this position, with contribution from each and everybody. So, let's go this way. In case there is a convincing opinion from each and everybody that he could be the player, or if there should be probably another one - I'm wondering why you're not discussing the second option in this field, but let's see. We're happy about it, and it can only be a situation really to bring somebody in who is better and more qualified, or can bring an additional performance level into the team," he added.

The former Gor Mahia midfielder, 27, is also a transfer target of Tanzanian giant Simba SC and TP Mazembe, but according to reliable sources close to the player, he prefers a moves to the South African top-tier.