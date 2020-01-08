Kenya/Cameroon: Malkia Strikers Assistant Coach Returns Home From Yaounde for Mother's Burial

Bereaved Kenya national women volleyball team assistant coach Japheth Munala will miss Malkia Strikers final game of the 2020 Olympic qualifier versus Nigeria in Cameroon on Thursday.

This after the veteran coach chose to return home from Yaounde to attend his mother's burial.

"I am on my way back to see off my beloved mum. To my colleagues in Cameroon, please finish the task," Munala said on Wednesday.

Munala also doubles up as the head coach of top-flight league side Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB).

Mama Joyce Munala passed on at the start of the year and is set to buried on Saturday.

The soft-spoken Munala has been an integral part of the Malkia Strikers for the past half a decade.

He was at the dugout when the team won both the African and African Games title earlier last year.

He has assisted head coach Paul Bitok in Yaounde, as Kenya beat Botswana, Egypt and hosts Cameroon at the Olympic qualifiers which are ongoing in Yaounde.

The team requires a win over Nigeria in the final match to be guaranteed qualification to the Olympic Games for the first time in 16 years.