Kenya: King Kaka Hypes Mashemeji Derby and This Is What Kenyans Have to Say

Popular Kenyan rapper King Kaka has been in the news recently mainly for his latest release Wajinga Nyinyi that pokes holes into the country's political leaders.

The hit was well received and Kenyans are still discussing it on social media.

King Kaka seized the moment with more activity on his social media accounts since the song was released.

His attention has now shifted to the Dar es Salaam derby pitting Simba against Yanga.

The match, which was played on Saturday, raised Sh 23.6 million from ticket sales with 58,400 attending the match staged at the National Stadium.

Rivals AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia have been struggling to bring back fans into the stadia for the derby with Kenyan football literally on its death bed.

King Kaka has now called on Kenyan fans to emulate the football-crazy Simba and Yanga fans ahead of the upcoming derby.

He took to Twitter to challenge Kenyans to turn up in large numbers during the next Mashemeji Derby.

When is The Gor Mahia Vs AFC Leopard we take on this challenge? https://t.co/DZlFcHbYxu

-- KING KAKA (@RabbitTheKing) January 7, 2020

His tweet attracted varied comments from Kenyans on Twitter.

Yes, Sisi ni wale tukiwa watoi tuliingia chini ya gate au unatafuta msee msoo ajifanye ni budako, been a fan and always a fan of Kenyan Football

-- KING KAKA (@RabbitTheKing) January 7, 2020

Its not a challenge, its a process. Tanzanian football is on another level. The corporates support it. Its not tribal. The media gives it lots of airtime. Very soon tz will be football giant in Africa

-- Lord Ruhiu:Baron of Githurai (@solomonruhiu) January 7, 2020

Shida ni on which ground coz bado tuna ngoja 9 stadia's promised to us by @WilliamsRuto

-- Kevin Munyasa (@OfficialMunyasa) January 7, 2020

It starts with you

-- honest shem Terry (@honestshemterry) January 7, 2020

Hooliganism and muggings in those matches make it hard for people like me to attend, it's pure thuggery

-- KANGETHE ™🇰🇪 (@kangethe67) January 7, 2020

Mimi ata game ni sare siwezi enda that game is always full of hooliganism

-- Galore hub (@Franckie_HUBKE) January 7, 2020

The Mashemeji Derby will be played on Sunday 8th March at the Kasarani Stadium.

Gor Mahia won the first leg encounter 4-1 at the same venue in November 2019.