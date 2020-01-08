Kenya: Man in Court Accused of Kidnapping Sisters for Sh200k Ransom

8 January 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By George Munene

A man alleged to have kidnapped two sisters with the intention of obtaining a Sh200,000 ransom from their parents has been charged in a Wang'uru court with abduction.

Mr Thomas Miano was accused that on December 29 at Mwathaini village in Kirinyaga County, he abducted the girls aged 12 and two years.

He denied the charges before the senior resident magistrate Miriam Mugure and urged the court to release him on bond.

He argued that the charges he faced were bailable and that he should be freed so that he could be attending court while coming from his home.

BAIL APPLICATION

However, the prosecution opposed the bail application saying Mr Miano should be held in police custody until the probation officer's report is ready.

Consequently, the magistrate ordered the accused be locked up until January 21 when he will renew his bail application.

The court heard that the children were going home after attending a Sunday Service at the nearby church when two kidnappers ambushed them.

They were then whisked away to unknown place. After the dramatic kidnap, the kidnappers then called the parents demanding a ransom.

The parents, who could not raise the ransom, reported the matter to Wang'uru police station and recorded their statements.

However, after being held hostage for eight days, the children were released and walked back home to narrate the ordeal to their parents.

Kenya

East Africa
Kenya
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
