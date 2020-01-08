Kenya: Govt - Miguna Is a Threat to Kenyan Interests

8 January 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Joseph Ndunda

The government has blamed controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna's "unruly" behavior for his troubles following protracted denial of travel to Nairobi by French and German airlines.

Government Spokesman Colonel [retired] Cyrus Oguna on Wednesday said Miguna was in March 2018 clarified as an unruly passenger in line with International Civil Aviation Organization standards and recommended practices which allows prohibition of unruly passengers.

The spokesman also said Miguna was a threat to Kenya's key strategic interests.

"Further, this unruly behavior was seen to have the potential of threatening the category A1 status of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport which took the country a lot of effort to achieve," Oguna said.

"This category certifies that we have put in place, all the necessary safety and security measures in all our airports. This is an accomplishment that we are committed to jealously protect."

In a press statement, Oguna said the government is ready to comply with court orders and Miguna is free to present himself at any Kenyan foreign mission or embassies and pick his passport.

"Among ICAO requirements is possession of valid travel documents for every passenger and Miguna must obtain a passport before travelling by air. It is, however, puzzling that Dr. Miguna has not made an effort to obtain his passport at any of the missions. Nevertheless, our missions abroad are ready and willing to assist him get his documents once he presents himself," Oguna said.

Miguna was denied boarding an airplane from Germany on Tuesday morning and was removed from another one in France as he attempted to travel back to Nairobi.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
More Fatalities as Al-Shabaab Strikes Again in Kenya
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Peaceful Protest in Liberia Ends in Chaos
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.