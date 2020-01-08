Angola: Vice President Defends Promotion of Cultural Entrepreneurship

Luanda — The Vice-President of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa, on Wednesday, advocated the promotion of tourism and cultural entrepreneurship.

Speaking at the Espaço Aplausos reopening ceremony, in Sequele Centrality, Cacuaco district (Luanda), he said that this bet should look at segments such as national gastronomy and traditional games, such as Kiela.

Bornito de Sousa also called for the development of community cultural and sports activities aimed at the occupation of youth free time.

In that space dedicated to the teaching of music, piano and ballet, the vice president also spoke of the importance of increasing the production and dissemination of the arts, to stimulate the spirit, as peace was reached, in 2002.

On the occasion of the National Culture Day, which is celebrated today, Bornito de Sousa greeted the art makers in the country.

In this perspective, he emphasized the growth in music, arguing that at present, exclusively Angolan songs are already being heard, unlike what happened a few years ago.