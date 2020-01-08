Tanzania: Entrepreneurs Challenged to Grab CRDB Opportunities

8 January 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

KAGERA Regional Commissioner, Brig Gen Marco Gaguti has encouraged business community in the region to take advantage of the opportunities from CRDB Bank in order to improve efficiency of their businesses and contribute to economic growth.

He made the remarks recently in an event that brought together traders and entrepreneurs from Kagera Region to identify and learn various opportunities from CRDB to access loan and boost their capital as well as consultancy for running business successfully.

"Although CRDB organised the event in order to disseminate information to entrepreneurs on various banking products and services that it provide, at the end grabbing the opportunities remains on the hands of the traders," he said.

The RC said the government in collaboration with stakeholders like CRDB has the good intention of putting enabling environment for the business people accesses various bank products and services to boost their businesses.

He said various innovations made by CRDB in order to empower entrepreneurs prove that the bank is supporting practically the government efforts of building sustainable economic growth.

Brig Gen Gaguti commended CRDB bank initiative to innovate new products and services that meet the growing demand from small scale and medium entrepreneurs who have huge contribution to the economy.

"It is making us proud to have a bank owned by locals taking leading role to ensure business people get high quality banking services that may increase efficiency in their business undertakings and contribute to economic growth," he noted.

Speaking at the event, CRDB Bank Managing Director, Abdulmajid Nsekela said the bank has continued to give consideration to the group of entrepreneurs whose demand for loan is very high.

He said early last year, CRDB inaugurated innovative services for contractors and bidders with friendly conditions including Purchase Order Financing, Contract financing and Invoice Discounting.

Mr Nsekela said CRDB recognise the importance and contributions of entrepreneurs in building strong economy thus supporting their business makes their effort successful.

